Sanctions standoff — China rejects US curbs on Iranian oil trade

China has moved to counter US sanctions by issuing a temporary injunction to suspend their enforcement against five independent oil refineries, in a rare legal pushback that underscores rising tensions over energy trade.

The measures target so-called “teapot refineries”, privately owned Chinese processors accused by Washington of importing crude oil from Iran in breach of US sanctions.

In a statement released on Saturday, China’s Ministry of Commerce rejected the sanctions outright, describing them as an “improper” restriction on business dealings between Chinese firms and third countries. The ministry said the measures violated international law and fundamental norms governing international relations.