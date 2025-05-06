Phu Chi Fa viewpoint closed to tourists following fighting on Lao border

The Phu Chi Fa National Park has announced the indefinite closure of its iconic Pointed Cliff main viewpoint due to recent fighting along the Thai-Lao border, with stray bullets reportedly landing on the Thai side.

Park Authorities Close Main Viewpoint Amid Border Tensions

Thanitpong Ratanapol, Chief of Phu Chi Fa National Park, issued a statement on Monday confirming the closure. The decision follows an urgent warning from the Wiang Kaen District Office, advising heightened vigilance after stray bullets were detected during clashes on the Lao side of the border.