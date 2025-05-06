Phu Chi Fa viewpoint closed to tourists following fighting on Lao border

The Phu Chi Fa National Park has announced the indefinite closure of its iconic Pointed Cliff main viewpoint due to recent fighting along the Thai-Lao border, with stray bullets reportedly landing on the Thai side.
Thanitpong Ratanapol, Chief of Phu Chi Fa National Park, issued a statement on Monday confirming the closure. The decision follows an urgent warning from the Wiang Kaen District Office, advising heightened vigilance after stray bullets were detected during clashes on the Lao side of the border.
According to the warning issued on Sunday, there were confirmed reports of fighting in Laos at 10:00 am on 3 May and 6:30 pm on 4 May. Village heads from Moo 14 and Moo 15 in Tambon Por reported hearing sporadic gunfire. One house sustained damage after being struck by a stray bullet.
Phu Chi Fa is currently undergoing an upgrade from a forest park to national park status, pending official royal gazetting. The park spans across Tambon Por in Wiang Kaen District and Tambon Tubtao in Thoeng District, both located in Chiang Rai Province.
The name "Phu Chi Fa" translates to "mountain pointing to the sky," aptly describing the dramatic, skyward-jutting cliff. The area is renowned for its panoramic vistas—especially at sunrise, when a sea of mist covers the valleys below, revealing only mountain peaks that appear like floating islands. Sunset also offers breathtaking views and is generally less crowded, making it a favourite among seasoned travellers.
The Pointed Cliff, often considered the highlight of the park, resembles a finger stretching into the sky. It offers dramatic 360-degree views of the surrounding mountain ranges of both Thailand and Laos, drawing thousands of visitors each year.