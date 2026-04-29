China solar power capacity poised to eclipse coal power in 2026

China’s solar power capacity is on track to exceed coal-fired capacity for the first time in 2026, as the country’s shift toward greener and lower-carbon energy gathers pace, according to an industry report released on Tuesday.

The projection was made by the China Electricity Council (CEC) in its report analysing national power supply and demand in the first quarter of 2026.

The CEC said the power industry opened the first year of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) with solid momentum, supported by stronger electricity use, a cleaner generation structure and rising investment in renewable energy.

Data from the National Energy Administration (NEA) showed that China’s combined installed wind and solar power capacity had reached about 1.9 billion kilowatts by the end of March, up 28.1 per cent from a year earlier. Renewable power generation continued to expand steadily, making up nearly 40 per cent of the country’s total electricity output.