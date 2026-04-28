Chinese Automakers Redefine Premium EV Race at Beijing Auto Show

Chinese carmakers are using Auto China 2026 to recast themselves as more than producers of low-cost electric vehicles, bringing out powerful, software-heavy models aimed at the premium end of the world’s largest car market.

The biennial Beijing exhibition, held under the theme “Future of Intelligence”, opened on Friday and continues until May 4. Organisers said the show covers about 380,000 square metres, roughly the size of 50 football pitches, and includes more than 1,400 vehicles, with over 180 making their world premieres.

Across the event, Chinese manufacturers are presenting advances in batteries, autonomous driving, artificial intelligence and in-car digital systems. The displays underline their shift towards higher-end vehicles as prolonged price competition at home weighs on margins and pushes brands to seek broader global appeal.

BYD and Geely were among the leading domestic names using the world’s largest auto show to highlight performance, luxury and intelligent technology.

BYD’s premium off-road marque Fang Cheng Bao expanded beyond rugged sport utility vehicles with the debut of its first sedan, the S-series, and the Formula X, a two-door convertible supercar. The carbon-fibre model delivers 1,000 horsepower and is scheduled for production by 2027, the company said.

Denza, BYD’s luxury arm that began as a joint venture with Mercedes-Benz before the German group withdrew in 2024, drew attention with the Denza Z. The production-ready hypercar is designed to rival the Porsche 911, produces more than 1,000 horsepower and can accelerate from zero to 100 kilometres per hour in less than two seconds.