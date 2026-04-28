Chinese Automakers Redefine Premium EV Race at Beijing Auto Show

Chinese carmakers are using Auto China 2026 to recast themselves as more than producers of low-cost electric vehicles, bringing out powerful, software-heavy models aimed at the premium end of the world’s largest car market.
The biennial Beijing exhibition, held under the theme “Future of Intelligence”, opened on Friday and continues until May 4. Organisers said the show covers about 380,000 square metres, roughly the size of 50 football pitches, and includes more than 1,400 vehicles, with over 180 making their world premieres.
Across the event, Chinese manufacturers are presenting advances in batteries, autonomous driving, artificial intelligence and in-car digital systems. The displays underline their shift towards higher-end vehicles as prolonged price competition at home weighs on margins and pushes brands to seek broader global appeal.
BYD and Geely were among the leading domestic names using the world’s largest auto show to highlight performance, luxury and intelligent technology.
BYD’s premium off-road marque Fang Cheng Bao expanded beyond rugged sport utility vehicles with the debut of its first sedan, the S-series, and the Formula X, a two-door convertible supercar. The carbon-fibre model delivers 1,000 horsepower and is scheduled for production by 2027, the company said.
Denza, BYD’s luxury arm that began as a joint venture with Mercedes-Benz before the German group withdrew in 2024, drew attention with the Denza Z. The production-ready hypercar is designed to rival the Porsche 911, produces more than 1,000 horsepower and can accelerate from zero to 100 kilometres per hour in less than two seconds.
Chinese brands are also trying to differentiate their EVs through AI and driver-assistance systems. Xpeng introduced the GX, a Range Rover-style six-seat SUV equipped with the company’s most advanced autonomous driving technology, with potential support for highly automated Level 4 functions.
Xpeng also displayed its flying car, the “Land Aircraft Carrier”, with full-scale production planned for 2027.
Technology companies are playing an increasingly visible role in the sector. Xiaomi presented the Vision GT electric supercar concept, built for Gran Turismo, with CEO Lei Jun personally introducing the vehicle.
Huawei, which has entered the car industry through partnerships with automakers, widened its presence across several brands at the show. In addition to its cooperation with Seres Group’s Aito brand, where it displayed flagship SUV models and announced a push into overseas markets, Huawei technology is also being used in vehicles from Audi and Toyota.
Battery suppliers joined the competition with their own technology displays. CATL, the world’s largest battery maker, promoted its third-generation lithium iron phosphate battery, Shenxing, which can charge from 10 per cent to 98 per cent in 6 minutes and 27 seconds, close to the time needed to refuel a petrol vehicle.
“The new Shenxing is expected to be produced by the end of this year,” said a CATL official.
BYD, seeking to narrow CATL’s lead, attracted visitors with a live cold-weather battery demonstration. At its booth, the company placed vehicles, including Denza’s Z9 GT and Fang Cheng Bao’s Tai3, inside a transparent chamber at temperatures below minus 30 degrees Celsius, showing they could reach a full charge in about 12 minutes.
As Chinese companies move upmarket and look abroad, established foreign automakers are responding with models designed specifically for local consumers under “For China” strategies.
China’s total vehicle sales reached about 30.05 million units last year, a record high, while domestic brands took 69.5 per cent of the market, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. BYD, Geely and Chery have strengthened their positions, especially in electric and hybrid vehicles, putting pressure on foreign rivals.
Volkswagen Group, Mercedes-Benz and BMW, once dominant in the internal combustion era, are now making localisation central to their China plans as EVs account for more than half of new car sales in the country.
Under its “In China, for China” strategy, Volkswagen Group said it would launch around 30 electrified models in China by 2027 and increase that figure to 50 by 2030.
“Starting in 2026, we will launch a new vehicle on average every two weeks,” said the chair and CEO of Volkswagen Group China. “This is the Volkswagen Group’s largest-ever electric mobility offensive in China.”
Volkswagen showed several models in Beijing, including the premiere of the “ID. Unyx 09”, an electric sedan developed with Xpeng.
Audi, Volkswagen Group’s luxury marque, is adopting a dual-brand approach in China. Alongside the traditional Audi name, it is using a separate all-capital “AUDI” identity that drops the four-ring emblem to target younger buyers. Created through a partnership with SAIC Motor, the Audi brand premiered the fully electric E7X, its second production model since launching in 2024.
Mercedes-Benz unveiled the China-exclusive electric GLC L SUV and three other market-specific vehicles. The German carmaker also emphasised its work with Chinese autonomous driving startup Momenta, which will provide Level 2 urban driving capability for future China models, including the CLA, GLS and S-Class.
BMW presented two China-focused EVs, the iX3 Long Wheelbase and i3 Long Wheelbase, together with the new 7 Series. All made their world premieres at the Beijing show.
Hyundai Motor is also “tripling down” in China, according to CEO Jose Muñoz. Following its “In China, For China, To Global” market strategy, the South Korean company introduced the China-specific Ioniq V, developed with local partners including Momenta and CATL.