Foreign arrivals to Thailand pass 11 million in 2026, led by China and Malaysia

Thailand recorded 11,364,781 foreign tourist arrivals from January 1 to April 26, 2026, a 3.40% year-on-year decline, but still generated an estimated THB555,631 million in tourism spending, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports said on Tuesday.

Top five source markets (January 1-April 26, 2026)

China – 1,836,916 Malaysia – 1,228,057 Russia – 849,367 India – 805,208 South Korea – 465,702

Natreeya Taweewong, permanent secretary of the ministry, said the latest weekly figures for April 20-26, 2026 showed a recovery in short-haul travel, with arrivals from those markets up by more than 26% from the previous week.

She said the China market rose to 102,493 arrivals for the week, up 37.31% week-on-week, while Taiwan climbed to fifth place from 11th, although its weekly arrivals were 18,482, down 41.93% from the previous week.

Overall, Thailand welcomed 536,401 foreign tourists during the week, an increase of 71,681 or 15.42% week-on-week, averaging 76,629 arrivals per day.

Top five markets (April 20-26, 2026)

China – 102,493 (+37.31%)

Malaysia – 73,571 (+20.91%)

India – 45,811 (-1.45%)

Russia – 26,015 (-15.32%)

Taiwan – 18,482 (-41.93%)

Looking ahead, Natreeya said arrivals are expected to rise, supported by long holiday periods around Labour Day in many countries, Thailand’s energy situation returning to normal, the Trusted Thailand safety campaign, government ease-of-travelling measures, the TM6 card waiver, and efforts to encourage airlines to add more flights.