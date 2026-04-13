Thailand tourism faces Q2 strain as arrivals seen falling

Thailand’s tourism sector is heading into the second quarter of 2026 under growing pressure, as the early momentum seen at the start of the year begins to fade and fresh external risks weigh on international travel demand.

The latest data from Kasikorn Research Center show that foreign arrivals during April 1-5, 2026 totalled about 0.43 million, down 2.4% from the same period last year. That marks the first contraction in two months and points to a clear turning point in market direction after a short-lived recovery.

The main drag on the market comes from the geopolitical crisis in the Middle East, which has intensified since March 2026. The fallout is affecting international travel confidence directly, while also driving up travel costs through higher oil prices and airfares.

For the second quarter as a whole, foreign tourist arrivals are projected at about 6.49 million, down 9.2% year on year. That is significantly lower than the 9.32 million visitors recorded in the first quarter and could weaken the momentum of Thailand’s broader economic recovery in the period ahead.