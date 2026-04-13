Thailand tourism faces Q2 strain as arrivals seen falling

Thailand’s tourism sector is heading into the second quarter of 2026 under growing pressure, as the early momentum seen at the start of the year begins to fade and fresh external risks weigh on international travel demand.
The latest data from Kasikorn Research Center show that foreign arrivals during April 1-5, 2026 totalled about 0.43 million, down 2.4% from the same period last year. That marks the first contraction in two months and points to a clear turning point in market direction after a short-lived recovery.
The main drag on the market comes from the geopolitical crisis in the Middle East, which has intensified since March 2026. The fallout is affecting international travel confidence directly, while also driving up travel costs through higher oil prices and airfares.
For the second quarter as a whole, foreign tourist arrivals are projected at about 6.49 million, down 9.2% year on year. That is significantly lower than the 9.32 million visitors recorded in the first quarter and could weaken the momentum of Thailand’s broader economic recovery in the period ahead.
April’s figures already suggest that the market is shifting in a more structural way. The 0.43 million foreign arrivals recorded so far this month represent a 2.4% year-on-year decline, after continued growth through February and March. That reversal suggests more than a seasonal fluctuation and points instead to mounting pressure from external factors that are now feeding through more clearly.
The Middle East crisis, which has weighed on the market since March 2026, has hit several regional source markets. The sharpest fall came from the Middle East itself, where tourist numbers dropped 33.3%, reflecting the direct impact of the unrest in the region.
African arrivals fell 6.3%, while Europe declined 4.2%. Some markets still managed to grow, with East Asia up 16.1%, Oceania rising 8.6% and South Asia increasing 8.5%. Even so, growth in some regions has not been enough to offset contractions in other key markets.
Taken together, the picture suggests that the risks are not confined to one area alone. They are spreading across multiple markets and are closely linked to higher travel costs and weakening traveller confidence.
Looking ahead, the second quarter is expected to contract by 9.2% year on year, with total arrivals seen at around 6.49 million. A Bloomberg report also indicated that flight volumes from several countries planning services to Thailand in the second quarter of 2026 were down by more than 10% compared with the period before the outbreak of war in the Middle East.
High oil prices remain a central source of pressure, raising airline costs and potentially pushing fares higher, while geopolitical uncertainty continues to weigh on tourism sentiment.
At a structural level, this slowdown also underlines the fragility of Thailand’s tourism industry, which still depends heavily on foreign markets and external conditions. If the Middle East crisis drags on, or if energy prices remain elevated, tourist forecasts for the full year may have to be revised down further, with possible consequences for service-sector income, one of the main drivers of the Thai economy in 2026.