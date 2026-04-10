Chiang Mai Airport brings Songkran atmosphere to arriving travellers

Chiang Mai Airport is gearing up for a busy Songkran holiday period with extra flights, tighter security and a Lanna-themed welcome for travellers arriving in the northern city.

On April 10, the airport launched a Songkran welcome campaign to celebrate the Thai New Year, featuring local cultural performances and festive decorations inside the passenger terminal. Among the highlights was a sabad chai drum performance, aimed at giving passengers and tourists a warm first impression of Chiang Mai’s traditional Songkran atmosphere from the moment they arrive.





Karun Thanakuljeerapat, director of Chiang Mai Airport, said the airport expects average traffic of 177 flights a day and around 22,104 passengers a day during the Songkran travel period from April 10-19, 2026. That would mark a drop of about 9% from the same period last year.

Even so, airlines have added 39 special flights on top of normal scheduled services to meet holiday demand. These include 38 domestic flights and one international flight on the Chiang Mai-Hualien route in Taiwan.