TAT stages Maha Songkran 2026 festival in Bangkok April 11-15

FRIDAY, APRIL 10, 2026

The Tourism Authority of Thailand will host the five-day celebration at Benchakitti Park, with a parade, cultural shows, water-play zones and a 1,200-drone display.

  • The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will host the "Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2026" from April 11-15 at Benchakitti Park in Bangkok.
  • The five-day event will feature a grand opening parade, daily concerts by popular Thai artists, cultural shows, and a drone light display with over 1,200 drones.
  • The festival will include various zones, such as a "Songkran 5 Regions" area showcasing local culture, a water-play zone with an EDM stage, and areas for different age groups.
  • The event aims to celebrate Songkran's UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage status by blending traditional and contemporary elements to promote Thailand as a global festival destination.

Nat Kruthasoot, Deputy Governor for Tourism Products and Business at the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said TAT is ready to deliver happiness for the Thai New Year through two major highlight events, beginning with the “Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2026”, which will be held from April 11-15, 2026, at Benchakitti Park (the former Tobacco Factory site) in Bangkok.

The event aims to showcase the identity of the Songkran tradition in a format that blends the classic beauty of the Thai way of life with contemporary charm, reinforcing Thai Songkran’s status as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, while also creating tourism economic value and promoting Thailand’s image on the international stage.

The festival will be packed with activities throughout all five days, starting with a grand opening ceremony and the Maha Songkran World Event parade on April 11, 2026, at 6.30pm on the main stage, featuring the 2026 Songkran goddess, Nang Raksasadevi, portrayed by Opal Suchata Chuangsri, Miss World 2025.

This will be followed by concerts by Thai artists from 5pm to 10pm every day, including FOOLSTEP, ZANI, Zeal, Kratae, AS7, The Mousses, LHAM SOMPHOL, INK WARUNTORN, MONICA, Playground, Palmy, MAIYARAP, Clockwork Motionless, 4EVE, Bodyslam, TaitosmitH, MEYOU, Getsunova, Tilly Birds and Joey Boy, who will take turns keeping the atmosphere lively throughout the event.

In addition to performances by artists, the main stage will also feature cultural performances and contemporary shows, including the highlight of a drone light display involving more than 1,200 drones to add colour to the night sky.

At the same time, the “Songkran 5 Regions” zone will offer visitors the chance to experience the charm of Thailand in every dimension from 11am to 10pm through distinctive local cultural performances, DIY activities and the sale of signature local products from across the country, along with a recreation of the classic temple fair atmosphere, including sand pagoda building, a haunted house, a Ferris wheel and a Buddha bathing ritual, adding a warm Thai touch.

The event space has also been designed to cater to every generation, with a Songkran zone for older visitors, a children’s zone, a food and Thai products zone featuring more than 100 vendors, as well as activity booths from partner agencies helping create a lively atmosphere.

The fun will then continue in the water-play zone and EDM stage from 4pm to 10pm, where renowned DJs will keep the energy high every night, turning Bangkok into a landmark of happiness during the Thai New Year festival, reinforcing the potential of Thai Songkran to become one of the world’s global festivals, creating a new image of “Thai Songkran” as grand, modern and accessible to people of all ages, and helping elevate Thailand into a global “Festival Destination”.

TAT stages Maha Songkran 2026 festival in Bangkok April 11-15

This will be followed by the “Saneh Art by Songkran Festival 2026”, which will be held from April 11-30, 2026, at Lumphini Park in Bangkok. The event will convey the charm of the Thai Songkran tradition by blending the concept of “saneh” with art through the creative perspectives of Thai artists.

It will feature six large-scale three-dimensional sculptures by renowned Thai artists from April 11-30, 2026, together with recreational activities from April 11-15, 2026, including contemporary art talks by Thai artists, market booths, workshop booths, Thai games booths and a Check-in Challenge for a chance to win limited-edition prizes throughout the festival.

In addition, TAT is also supporting and publicising Songkran activities in every region across the country to deliver diverse Thai New Year experiences that reflect local identity distinctively, as follows:

North

  • Muan Ok Muan Jai Songkran Soft Power Chiang Rai
  • “Maha Songkran 3 Lands, Walk Across Chiang Saen” in Chiang Rai
  • Maha Songkran: Charm of the Ping Riverside, Faith Across Two Lands, Tak
  • Maha Songkran Uttaradit: Uttaradit Songkran Music Festival at Longlin Road, Mueang district, Uttaradit
  • Nan Nanthaburi Songkran, Suksri Pi Mai Mueang 2026 at Khao Tan Road, Wat Suan Tan and various roads within Nan Municipality, Nan
  • HOM SONGKRAN FESTIVAL 2026, Phrae
  • “Yen Tua La Maha Songkran Sukhothai” traditional festival 2026, Sukhothai
  • Chiangmai Water Festival 2026, The Festival of Water... The Thai Way of Life, at Rod Kaew Road, Mueang district, Chiang Mai
  • Lamphun Water Festival 2026, The Festival of Water... The Thai Way of Life, Lamphun

Central

  • ICONSIAM THAICONIC SONGKRAN CELEBRATION 2026 at River Park, ICONSIAM
  • SIAM PARAGON ULTRASONIC SUMMER FESTIVAL 2026 at Siam Paragon
  • Songkran Siam 2026 at Siam Square, Bangkok
  • THAI LISM MUSIC FESTIVAL 2026 in front of CentralWorld
  • SUPERFLUID 2026 at King Power Rangnam
  • “Elephant Splashing Songkran” traditional festival 2026 at Sri Sanphet Road, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya
  • Water Festival 2026, The Festival of Water... The Thai Way of Life, at Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimonmangkhalaram Ratchaworamahawihan, Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchawaramahawihan, Wat Prayurawongsawat Worawihan, Wat Kalayanamit Woramahawiharn, Wat Rakhangkhositaram Woramahawihan, Tha Maharaj, Yodpiman River Walk, Guan Yu Shrine, SookSiam at ICONSIAM and Asiatique The Riverfront, Bangkok
  • Khao San Road Maha Songkran Festival 2026 at Khao San Road
  • Water War at EmSphere

East

  • Phra Pradaeng Songkran Festival 2026 in front of the Phra Pradaeng District Office, Samut Prakan
  • “Hae-Hong-Tong-Ta-Kab” Flag Procession Festival 2026 at the grounds of Songtham Worawihan Temple, Phra Pradaeng district, Samut Prakan
  • Pattaya Songkran Summer Festival 2026 at Central Pattaya Beach, Chon Buri

Northeast

  • Udon Songkran Festival 2026 at UD Town, Mueang district, Udon Thani
  • The Great Isan Songkran Tradition, Dok Khun Siang Khaen Festival and Khao Niao Road 2026, at Bueng Kaen Nakhon and Si Chan Road, Mueang district, Khon Kaen
  • Summer Street Fest 2026, Yaan Phak Krung @ Ban Klang Community Road, at Ban Klang Community Road, Sikhio district, Nakhon Ratchasima

South

  • Samui Songkran Klang Lay 2026 in Bo Phut, Maret and Ang Thong subdistricts, Surat Thani
  • Songkran No Alcohol 2026 at Dibuk Road, in front of Limelight Phuket, Phuket

TAT stages Maha Songkran 2026 festival in Bangkok April 11-15

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy