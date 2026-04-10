TAT stages Maha Songkran 2026 festival in Bangkok April 11-15

Nat Kruthasoot, Deputy Governor for Tourism Products and Business at the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said TAT is ready to deliver happiness for the Thai New Year through two major highlight events, beginning with the “Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2026”, which will be held from April 11-15, 2026, at Benchakitti Park (the former Tobacco Factory site) in Bangkok.

The event aims to showcase the identity of the Songkran tradition in a format that blends the classic beauty of the Thai way of life with contemporary charm, reinforcing Thai Songkran’s status as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, while also creating tourism economic value and promoting Thailand’s image on the international stage.

The festival will be packed with activities throughout all five days, starting with a grand opening ceremony and the Maha Songkran World Event parade on April 11, 2026, at 6.30pm on the main stage, featuring the 2026 Songkran goddess, Nang Raksasadevi, portrayed by Opal Suchata Chuangsri, Miss World 2025.

This will be followed by concerts by Thai artists from 5pm to 10pm every day, including FOOLSTEP, ZANI, Zeal, Kratae, AS7, The Mousses, LHAM SOMPHOL, INK WARUNTORN, MONICA, Playground, Palmy, MAIYARAP, Clockwork Motionless, 4EVE, Bodyslam, TaitosmitH, MEYOU, Getsunova, Tilly Birds and Joey Boy, who will take turns keeping the atmosphere lively throughout the event.