Pattaya hotel searches rise as Tomorrowland Thailand draws global demand

Tomorrowland Thailand 2026 is already sending ripples through Thailand’s tourism sector ahead of the global electronic dance music (EDM) festival’s debut later this year.

Pattaya in Chonburi province is emerging as a key destination for international travellers planning trips around the event in December.

According to data from Booking.com, accommodation searches in Pattaya for December 11–13, 2026 rose by 13.78% year on year after the announcement that Tomorrowland would be held in Thailand for the first time.

The figures point to early travel and hotel demand driven by the pull of a major global event, with the festival set to take place at Wisdom Valley. It will mark the first full-scale Thailand edition of the Belgium-born festival brand.