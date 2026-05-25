Pattaya hotel searches rise as Tomorrowland Thailand draws global demand

Tomorrowland Thailand 2026 is already sending ripples through Thailand’s tourism sector ahead of the global electronic dance music (EDM) festival’s debut later this year.
Pattaya in Chonburi province is emerging as a key destination for international travellers planning trips around the event in December.
According to data from Booking.com, accommodation searches in Pattaya for December 11–13, 2026 rose by 13.78% year on year after the announcement that Tomorrowland would be held in Thailand for the first time.
The figures point to early travel and hotel demand driven by the pull of a major global event, with the festival set to take place at Wisdom Valley. It will mark the first full-scale Thailand edition of the Belgium-born festival brand.
Booking.com data showed that the top 10 countries searching for accommodation in Pattaya were Australia, India, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Kingdom, Israel, Germany, the United States and Russia.
The strongest growth in searches came from Taiwan, up 667%, followed by Japan at 215%, Singapore at 209%, Australia at 116% and South Africa at 103%. Searches by Thai travellers rose by 9%.
Although tickets for the festival sold out quickly after going on sale in March, the accommodation platform said Pattaya still had strong capacity to welcome visitors, with a wide range of hotels, resorts and villas available.
Rachata Thunyavuthi, founder and chief executive officer of One Asia Ventures, said the first edition of Tomorrowland Thailand 2026 had put 50,000 tickets on sale, all of which sold out rapidly.
Foreign visitors accounted for 80% of ticket bookings, while Thai attendees made up 20%. The event is expected to draw festivalgoers of more than 196 nationalities worldwide.
Rachata said the first year of the festival would be held with major support from the Tourism Authority of Thailand. The event will feature six stages and place a strong emphasis on Thai identity, from stage design and event spaces to the visitor journey leading into the venue.
Organisers are also preparing infrastructure around Wisdom Valley to support an event of this scale. They are working with the Eastern Economic Corridor and the Ministry of Transport to expand access routes in Chonburi, including six secondary roads and one main road, to improve traffic flow during the festival.
Rachata added that organisers were discussing the possibility of releasing around 1,000 additional tickets for the final day of the event, after assessing that the venue could accommodate a slightly larger crowd.
However, no additional three-day passes will be released, and the proposal for extra tickets has not yet been finalised.