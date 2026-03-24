Thailand lands Tomorrowland and EDC for five years, aiming to become a global EDM festival hub



Tomorrowland: full-scale debut in Asia, exclusive to Thailand

Tomorrowland Thailand 2026 is being promoted as the first full-scale Tomorrowland event in Asia. It is scheduled for December 11-13, 2026, at Wisdom Valley, Pattaya, Chon Buri, under the global theme “CONSCIENCIA.”

The event will be staged by WEAREONE.world (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a joint venture between One Asia Ventures (Thailand), which has more than a decade of experience producing international EDM events including Siam Songkran Music Festival, and TL International (Belgium), a company within the Tomorrowland Group, the rights holder for Tomorrowland.

The joint venture aims to attract global visitors, stimulate the economy and strengthen Thailand’s tourism image. Thailand is also described as the first host country in Asia selected for the festival.

Organisers also describe the Thailand edition as an exclusive Tomorrowland location in Asia for the full five-year run.

Alongside the festival, the plan includes launching a Tomorrowland Academy to transfer international event-management standards and expertise to Thai professionals, helping raise capability across Thailand’s tourism, hospitality and festival industries. The total economic impact across five years is projected at no less than 21 billion baht, according to the organisers.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said bringing the world-class EDM festival Tomorrowland to Thailand on December 11-13, 2026 would mark the event’s first edition in Asia, following major success in Belgium, France and Brazil.

She said Tomorrowland’s decision to choose Thailand is a significant step in elevating the country as a Global Event Hub. Tomorrowland, she said, brings more than just music—it is a global platform to showcase Thailand’s strengths, including its culture, food and modern infrastructure.

“When we heard that Tomorrowland would come to Asia, it was very good news. Wherever Tomorrowland goes, it means that place is ready—ready to elevate the country’s entertainment industry. It’s also something people have been waiting for,” she said. She added that discussions about bringing the festival to Thailand had been going on for nearly 10 years, before organisers chose Wisdom Valley in Chon Buri as the venue because it is well prepared in every respect.

She cited four key strengths of the location:

Safety and accessibility — the area has high safety standards and convenient transport links. Infrastructure — it is close to airports and Bangkok, with hospitals available for emergencies. Accommodation — Chon Buri can accommodate visitors with more than 200,000 rooms. Tourism appeal — Chon Buri offers more than the festival site, with beaches, culture and shopping that add to the visitor experience beyond the concert itself.

Thapanee said the Thailand edition has been welcomed enthusiastically, particularly by EDM fans. A pre-registration process was opened to gauge interest ahead of ticket sales, and registrations have been very strong, coming from more than 110 countries. She said there has been notable interest from newer markets such as Latin America and South Africa, as well as short-haul Asian markets including China, Singapore and South Korea.

Tomorrowland Thailand is planned as a five-year project, targeting 50,000 attendees per day, or around 150,000-200,000 people across the three days. Around 60% are expected to be international visitors from more than 110 countries. Economically, she said the event is expected to bring major benefits, including: about 1,900 jobs for Thais in the first year; direct circulation of around 1.4-1.5 billion baht; and wider macroeconomic impact estimated at 5.0-5.5 billion baht per year.

On funding and government support, she said the investment will be 100% private-sector funded, with the venue owner and One Asia—Thailand’s joint venture partner with Tomorrowland Belgium—investing about 1.6 billion baht per year.

The public sector’s role, she said, will focus on coordination, with TAT acting as a facilitator and holding the right to secure sponsors, with a target of 400 million baht to support smooth delivery. A committee will also be set up to consider relevant incentives. She said there is no central government budget allocated to the project, and that it has already received BOI incentives.

She highlighted that the December timing aligns with the peak period when tourists from around the world travel to Thailand to escape winter. The festival is expected to be staged on a major scale, featuring six stages, and to hold an exclusive position as the only Tomorrowland event in Asia during the five-year period.

She also outlined planned ticket packages, including a “Dream Package” combining 3 days and 2 nights of accommodation, breakfast, transfers and a three-day festival pass, with starting prices around 20,000 baht per person, which she said offers better value than buying separately. Packages are also expected to be expanded to other Thai destinations to help spread income to communities.

Beyond entertainment, she said Tomorrowland plans to establish a DJ Academy and Festival Academy in Thailand to share global event know-how with Thai organisers and DJs, supporting long-term sustainability for Thailand’s entertainment industry.

She said the initiative is aimed at positioning Thailand as a leading destination for EDM festivals in Asia and strengthening its standing on the global stage.