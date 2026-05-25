Online trends fuel youth debt surge as Thai bad loans climb

Bad loans continue to rise

Loan quality also deteriorated. Data from the credit bureau showed that non-performing loans, or debts overdue by more than 90 days, totalled 1.31 trillion baht, equal to 9.59% of total loans.

That was up from 9.45% in the previous quarter, with the increase driven mainly by housing loans and personal loans.

Special mention loans, or debts overdue by 31-90 days, also rose to 480 billion baht, accounting for 3.51% of total loans, compared with 3.09% in the previous quarter.

Virtual banks raise new debt concerns

The NESDC also warned that the launch of virtual banks could make it easier for some consumers to take on more debt if lending is not properly monitored.

Danucha cited China as an example, where online lending has made it easier for some borrowers to fall into debt cycles. He also pointed to the Philippines, where digital banks have recorded a higher proportion of non-performing loans than traditional banks.

The council said Thailand should closely monitor lending behaviour once branchless commercial banks begin operating.

NESDC urges tighter control of finfluencers

Another concern is the growing influence of “finfluencers” on household financial behaviour in the digital era.

The NESDC warned that some online financial content creators may provide incomplete or inaccurate information, potentially affecting investment decisions, borrowing behaviour and consumer confidence.

The council proposed that finfluencers should be regulated by requiring them to register with the Securities and Exchange Commission and obtain proper licences.

Consumer complaints jump 16.2%

The report also found that consumer complaints rose 16.2% in the first quarter of 2026, with three issues requiring close monitoring.

The first involved funeral assistance funds, some of which have faced liquidity problems, fraud or sudden closure, affecting large numbers of members.

The second involved new forms of online scams, including fraudulent sales of collectible cartoon cards. In some cases, scammers used AI-generated images to lure consumers into placing pre-orders before disappearing with the money.

The NESDC also warned of fake gold investment schemes on online platforms, in which criminal groups persuaded victims to trade or invest in non-existent gold products.

The third concern was the continued spread of copyright-infringing goods in both physical markets and online platforms.

The NESDC said these trends showed that household financial vulnerability was no longer limited to formal borrowing, but was increasingly linked to digital consumption, online influence and new forms of financial fraud.