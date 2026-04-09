Will tourists still travel to Thailand during Songkran? | The Next Move EP7

Despite tensions in the Middle East easing following a two-week ceasefire, hotel bookings and projected international tourist arrivals remain lower than in previous years.



Thailand Director at Asia Group Advisors, Notachard Chintakanond, shares his insights on how the country can revitalise tourism and the economy amid persistent global uncertainties.



Chairman of the Singapore-Thai Chamber of Commerce and Country Director of Dawn Shipping, Robin Loh, analyses disruptions to global shipping routes and Thailand’s competitiveness.



The Next Move, where we connect markets, government policies, and regional insights to map out Thailand's next move.

The Nation’s business show, The Next Move, hosted by Franc Han Shih.