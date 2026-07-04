Discover the Chicest Bangkok Chinatown Cafe: Homprung by Baihor

Stepping into Bangkok’s Chinatown is always a sensory overload, but tucked away from the chaotic neon lights lies a hidden oasis of wellness and history.

In this episode of The Journey GO OUT, we are taking you inside Homprung by Baihor, a trendy lifestyle cafe that is completely rewriting the script on traditional Thai herbs. Passed down to a creative second-generation heir, this historic family home has been masterfully reimagined into a modern sanctuary where ancient heritage meets contemporary design.

If you are currently planning your ultimate Bangkok itinerary, this budget-friendly, hands-on experience deserves a top spot on your list. Beyond the menu of medicine-grade herbal infusions and artisanal ice cream, the true heart of this venue lies upstairs on the second floor. Here, you will step into an immersive DIY Thai inhaler workshop, where you can crush aromatic botanicals, blend custom essential oils, and design a personalized scent that captures the essence of Thai healing.

Forget generic souvenirs and predictable tourist routes. This is your invitation to slow down, connect with local tradition, and craft a truly unforgettable memory right in the vibrant soul of Chinatown, Bangkok.