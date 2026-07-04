CAAT tightens crew baggage rules after Thai Airways heroin case

Thailand’s aviation regulator has issued new rules banning airline crew from accepting, carrying or delivering items for other people, in a move aimed at tightening aviation security after the Thai Airways heroin case in Australia.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, or CAAT, issued the announcement on July 4, 2026, under the title “Measures to control the acceptance or carriage of items by crew members of air operator certificate holders, B.E. 2569”.

The order comes after the case of a Thai Airways cabin crew member who passed through X-ray screening before carrying heroin into Australia, raising concerns over crew baggage controls and the possible misuse of crew privileges.

CAAT said the new measures were designed to strengthen oversight of airlines and crew operations, while preventing crew members from using their status or privileges to accept, carry or transport items for others in improper ways.

The agency said such behaviour could affect aviation safety, aviation security and confidence in Thailand’s civil aviation system.