CAAT tightens crew baggage rules after Thai Airways heroin case

Thailand’s aviation regulator has issued new rules banning airline crew from accepting, carrying or delivering items for other people, in a move aimed at tightening aviation security after the Thai Airways heroin case in Australia.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, or CAAT, issued the announcement on July 4, 2026, under the title “Measures to control the acceptance or carriage of items by crew members of air operator certificate holders, B.E. 2569”.
The order comes after the case of a Thai Airways cabin crew member who passed through X-ray screening before carrying heroin into Australia, raising concerns over crew baggage controls and the possible misuse of crew privileges.
CAAT said the new measures were designed to strengthen oversight of airlines and crew operations, while preventing crew members from using their status or privileges to accept, carry or transport items for others in improper ways.
The agency said such behaviour could affect aviation safety, aviation security and confidence in Thailand’s civil aviation system.
The announcement follows the second meeting of the Narcotics Control Board for 2026, held on July 3, where agencies agreed on measures to strengthen oversight of crew members and prevent the misuse of crew status.
ACM Manat Chavanaprayoon, director-general of CAAT, said the agency moved quickly after receiving instructions from the meeting.
He said the announcement would require all air operators to put systematic controls in place over items accepted or carried by crew members.
The measures must cover:
If violations are found, airlines must take action under their company regulations, while CAAT will act under its legal powers and related laws.
This could include consideration of the revocation of relevant licences or certificates to maintain aviation safety standards and public confidence in Thailand’s civil aviation system.
Under the announcement, all holders of an Air Operator Certificate, or AOC, must establish systematic Crew Baggage Control measures.
The measures must define the type, size, weight and conditions of items that crew members are allowed to bring on board aircraft.
The rules also prohibit crew members from using their status to:
The ban applies whether or not the crew member receives payment, unless the activity is part of duties formally assigned by the airline.
CAAT said airlines must also establish clear systems for risk management, random checks and searches of crew baggage.
They must provide training to raise awareness among crew members and relevant personnel, while also setting up channels for reporting information or suspicious behaviour.
Airlines must also have procedures for fact-finding investigations and clear disciplinary measures if crew members are found to have breached the rules.
The announcement requires these controls to be integrated into each airline’s management systems, including:
If there is reasonable suspicion that a crew member may have breached the announcement or been involved in illegal activity, the air operator must assess the risk and consider temporarily suspending the crew member from duty.
The airline must report the case to CAAT without delay and cooperate with state agencies in investigating the facts.
CAAT said it would use the announcement as part of its oversight of air operator certificate holders, including during certification, renewal and follow-up inspections.
The aim is to ensure all airlines have effective control systems and operate in line with the required standards.
CAAT said it would also upgrade the capability of personnel involved in screening and aviation security to improve the inspection of passenger and crew baggage.
The agency will work more closely with airlines, airport operators and relevant government agencies to raise aviation security standards in line with international practice.
CAAT said the new rules would strengthen safety, security and confidence in Thailand’s civil aviation system at the international level.