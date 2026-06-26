AOT cuts passenger target as Middle East war weighs on travel

New markets and routes targeted

Despite geopolitical tensions in the Middle East affecting travel decisions, flight routes, airline fuel costs and other factors, AOT sees an opportunity to accelerate the opening of new markets and routes that do not yet have direct flights.

The focus will be on high-demand markets such as India, China and Europe, while also increasing regional connectivity and supporting connecting routes.

AOT is currently offering an aviation market stimulation scheme for airlines that open new routes to AOT airports. The scheme, which runs until October 28, 2028, offers discounts on landing charges, aircraft parking charges and passenger boarding bridge fees.

AOT will also take part in route development meetings and business negotiations to present the feasibility of new air routes and encourage airlines to open new services or increase flights to Thailand.



Unused airport land to generate new revenue

AOT also plans to make use of vacant land around airports to support aviation and tourism, create new revenue for the organisation, distribute income to surrounding communities and generate employment.

The land could be developed into airport hotels, logistics parks, aviation parks, vehicle service and maintenance centres, electric-vehicle charging stations, rental offices and recreation centres offering health and entertainment activities. AOT plans to invite private-sector operators with relevant expertise to invest in these projects.



AOT pushes green airport development

On its path towards net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, AOT has announced an environmental policy aimed at making all six airports leading international airports that are sustainable and friendly to both the environment and surrounding communities.

The plan includes reducing greenhouse gas emissions through solar rooftop power systems installed on passenger terminal buildings, with the electricity generated to be used within airports.

AOT has also introduced a policy requiring all vehicles operated by AOT and airport businesses seeking permission to operate inside airports to be electric vehicles. New buildings developed under AOT’s plans must also be energy-efficient or green buildings.

AOT said it remains committed to strengthening airport operations as part of its goal to become a world-class aviation hub. The company will continue raising safety and service standards through modern technology, while upholding good governance, transparency and accountability to support stable and sustainable growth in line with Thailand’s long-term national development goals.