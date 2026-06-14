AOT prepares six airports to handle royal condolence visitors

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) is ready to provide services and assistance for members of the public travelling to pay homage before the royal portrait and sign messages of condolence for Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Kromluangrajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita at the Grand Palace, after the Royal Household Bureau opened the venue for the public to pay homage and sign messages of condolence from Sunday (June 14, 2026) to Friday (June 19, 2026).
The six airports under AOT’s responsibility, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, Phuket International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport, Hat Yai International Airport and Mae Fah Luang - Chiang Rai International Airport, have made full preparations covering passenger facilitation, security, traffic management and public transport connections to ensure the public can travel conveniently, quickly and safely.
Suvarnabhumi Airport and Don Mueang International Airport have deployed staff to facilitate traffic and coordinated with public transport agencies, including the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA), the Airport Rail Link, the Red Line electric train and taxi service points, to support onward travel to the event area.
Don Mueang International Airport has also arranged free drinking water for members of the public travelling through the airport.
Chiang Mai International Airport has set aside a temporary parking area at the Lan Chang area beside the international passenger terminal free of charge, with staff assigned to provide security and assist passengers throughout the period.
Mae Fah Luang - Chiang Rai International Airport has managed traffic, parking areas, security and flight information publicity to ensure that public travel proceeds smoothly.
Phuket International Airport has arranged additional parking space at the X-Terminal building, reinforced staffing at key points inside the passenger terminal and opened a facilitation channel for members of the public travelling in groups.
Advance requests can be made by telephone on 076-351-111 and 076-351-666.
Hat Yai International Airport has coordinated with airlines and relevant agencies to monitor travel conditions closely.
It has also prepared passenger waiting areas, facilities inside the passenger terminal and additional free parking at the football field, as well as increasing staff numbers to look after passengers and provide information.
The six airports are closely monitoring the situation and passenger numbers, and are ready to adjust service plans as appropriate so that members of the public can travel to pay homage before the royal portrait and sign messages of condolence with the highest level of convenience, speed and safety, and in a manner befitting the Princess’s honour.
AOT also advises members of the public planning to pay homage before the royal portrait and sign messages of condolence to plan their journeys, check flight information and traffic conditions before setting off, and allow extra time for travel to the airport and connections with public transport so that their journeys are convenient and smooth.
Passengers can ask for further information about flights and airport services through the AOT Contact Centre on 1722, 24 hours a day.