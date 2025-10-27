Thai embassies worldwide open condolence books for Queen Sirikit

Thai embassies, consulates-general, and trade and economic offices around the world have invited members of the public overseas to sign condolence books for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, following the announcement by the Bureau of the Royal Household of Her Majesty’s passing on October 24, 2025.
Condolence books have been placed at Thai embassies, consulates-general, and trade and economic offices in each country, allowing both Thai citizens and foreign nationals to pay their respects during office hours from October 27 onwards.
In remembrance of Her Majesty’s passing, all Thai missions abroad have lowered the national flag to half-mast and are organising memorial activities and Abhidhamma prayer ceremonies to honour the Queen Mother’s life, compassion, and immeasurable contributions to the Thai people.
These tributes are open to Thai nationals, government officials, embassy and consular staff, members of Thai communities abroad, friends of Thailand, and the general public, offering everyone an opportunity to express their deepest condolences and heartfelt gratitude for Her Majesty’s boundless benevolence.