Thai embassies worldwide open condolence books for Queen Sirikit

Thai embassies, consulates-general, and trade and economic offices around the world have invited members of the public overseas to sign condolence books for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, following the announcement by the Bureau of the Royal Household of Her Majesty’s passing on October 24, 2025.

Condolence books have been placed at Thai embassies, consulates-general, and trade and economic offices in each country, allowing both Thai citizens and foreign nationals to pay their respects during office hours from October 27 onwards.