Putin Sends Condolence Message to Thai King Over Devastating Southern Floods

Russian President Vladimir Putin expresses 'deepest sympathies' to His Majesty the King, offering support to families of the deceased and wishing the injured a swift recovery.

The President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, has sent a message of condolence to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua following the devastating floods that have recently struck Southern Thailand.

The message, which was published on the official Facebook page of the Russian Embassy in Thailand on 30 November 2025, extended the Russian leader’s sympathies to the nation.

