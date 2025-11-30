Putin Sends Condolence Message to Thai King Over Devastating Southern Floods

Russian President Vladimir Putin expresses 'deepest sympathies' to His Majesty the King, offering support to families of the deceased and wishing the injured a swift recovery.
The President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, has sent a message of condolence to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua following the devastating floods that have recently struck Southern Thailand.
The message, which was published on the official Facebook page of the Russian Embassy in Thailand on 30 November 2025, extended the Russian leader’s sympathies to the nation.
In the formal message addressed to the Thai monarch, President Putin stated:
"Your Majesty,
I would like to express my deepest sympathies regarding the severe flooding that has occurred in the Southern part of Thailand.
I extend my heartfelt compassion and support to the families and relatives of the deceased, and I wish a swift recovery to all those who were injured in this natural disaster.
With deepest respect, Vladimir Putin"
Президент России В.В.Путин выразил соболезнования Королю Таиланда Маха Вачиралонгкорну Пхра Вачираклаотяоюхуа:
Ваше Величество,
примите самые искренние соболезнования в связи с трагическими последствиями наводнения в южных провинциях Вашей страны.
Прошу передать слова сочувствия и поддержки родным и близким погибших, а также пожелания скорейшего выздоровления всем пострадавшим в результате разгула стихии.
С уважением,
ВЛАДИМИР ПУТИН
The message underscores the diplomatic relationship between Thailand and the Russian Federation during this time of national crisis.