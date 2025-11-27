Russia-Thailand Investment Forum Kicks Off in Phuket

Landmark event underway aims to bolster bilateral economic ties with focus on infrastructure, digital transformation, and joint investments.
The Russia-Thailand Investment Forum (RTIF 2025), a pivotal event designed to strengthen economic cooperation between the two nations , commenced yesterday, 26 November 2025, and runs until 28 November 2025, on the island of Phuket.
The Forum is organised by the Russia-Thailand Business Council , with backing from the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Embassies of the Kingdom of Thailand in Russia and the Russian Federation in Thailand.
The three-day Forum began on 26 November with a plenary session titled "Russia and Thailand: Investing in a Shared Future" , exploring opportunities for mutually beneficial economic collaboration. The opening ceremony and plenary session featured several high-level participants, including:
Vichavat Isarabhakdi, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand.
Evgeny Tomikhin, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Thailand.
Alexey Gruzdev, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation.
Boris Titov, Presidential Commissioner for the Protection of Entrepreneurs' Rights.
The first day's agenda featured dedicated sessions on key sectors such as "Banks, Funds, Government," "Development & Real Estate," "Transport & Logistics," "HoReCa & Retail," and "Digital Transformation".
Today, 27 November, the business program is focusing on "Healthcare and Biotech Development" and "Education and Media", where experts from both countries will discuss advancements in medicine and educational innovations.
The final day, 28 November, is dedicated to the "Creative Economy and Film Industry", covering topics like co-production and the impact of AI on filmmaking.
This day will also feature a project pitch session and a theatrical performance of "Maya in Binary Code".
The Forum will conclude with the MIR Cultural Festival on 28 November at the Andamanda Phuket water park.
Marking the 30th anniversary of "Russian Radio", the festival will host a concert featuring "Golden Gramophone" award laureates, including JONY and Irakli, who will share the stage with Thai superstars such as Bowkylion and Getsunova.
Major Russian and Thai brands from the investment and development sectors will be showcased in the Forum's exhibition space.
Attendees have access to B2B matchmaking zones organised by the Russian Export Center's "Made in Russia" and the Roscongress International platform.
Rosatom State Corporation and Sberbank are the business programme partners.
In addition, an artistic programme will complement the business agenda, featuring two exhibitions:
"Topography of Utopia," exploring the modern urban and cultural landscape.
"Homeport Vladivostok," presenting photographs of contemporary Vladivostok.
Commenting on the event, Ivan Demchenko, chairman of the Russia-Thailand Business Council, stated that the Forum is a "primary economic necessity for fostering dialogue" between the two nations.
He emphasised that investment activity is poised for significant growth, driven by factors such as the growing Russian community in Thailand, the interest of local businesses in Russian projects, and favourable lending conditions in Thailand.