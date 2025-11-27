Russia-Thailand Investment Forum Kicks Off in Phuket

Landmark event underway aims to bolster bilateral economic ties with focus on infrastructure, digital transformation, and joint investments.

The Russia-Thailand Investment Forum (RTIF 2025), a pivotal event designed to strengthen economic cooperation between the two nations , commenced yesterday, 26 November 2025, and runs until 28 November 2025, on the island of Phuket.

The Forum is organised by the Russia-Thailand Business Council , with backing from the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Embassies of the Kingdom of Thailand in Russia and the Russian Federation in Thailand.

The three-day Forum began on 26 November with a plenary session titled "Russia and Thailand: Investing in a Shared Future" , exploring opportunities for mutually beneficial economic collaboration. The opening ceremony and plenary session featured several high-level participants, including:

Vichavat Isarabhakdi, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand.

Evgeny Tomikhin, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Thailand.

Alexey Gruzdev, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation.

Boris Titov, Presidential Commissioner for the Protection of Entrepreneurs' Rights.

The first day's agenda featured dedicated sessions on key sectors such as "Banks, Funds, Government," "Development & Real Estate," "Transport & Logistics," "HoReCa & Retail," and "Digital Transformation".