Russian government offers scholarships for Thai students

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2025

Thai students can apply for Russian government scholarships covering full tuition. Registration opens October 7, deadline January 15, 2026.

The Ministry of Education and Science of the Russian Federation, Russian Federal agency “Rossotrudnichestvo” and the Embassy of Russian Federation in The Kingdom of Thailand announce the scholarship campaign for Thai citizens.

To receive a scholarship each candidate participates in the scholarship campaign by registering on the website education-in-russia.com (the registration is available from 7th of October) providing there all necessary documents by filling in all the spaces of the online application form.

Within the Scholarship the Russian Government provides free tuition on the chosen specialty for the entire study period in one of six chosen by applicant universities of Russia.

The scholarship does not cover:

Travel to and from Russia

* Local transport

* Living expenses

* Accommodation

* Medical insurance while in Russia

Application deadline: January 15, 2026

For more details, please browse https://www.education-in-russia.com

You may also go to the Facebook page of the Russian House in Bangkok https://www.facebook.com/RussianHouseBangkok/ or contact directly via email [email protected]

 

