AMCHAM Gala 2025 raises Over 1.3M baht for scholarships

This spectacular evening celebrated AMCHAM's leadership while raising funds to support the AMCHAM Thailand Foundation (ATF) Scholarship Program, dedicated to empowering 95 Thai students in 2025 with access to vocational and higher education.

Inspired by the vibrant traditions of New Orleans, the gala immersed guests in an enchanting world of colourful masks, jazz rhythms, and carnival spirit. Attendees enjoyed a gourmet dining experience, live music, and an exclusive silent auction featuring luxury getaways, fine jewellery, and unique experiences, donated by the Thailand business community.

"This year's gala is all about community, celebration, and giving back," said AMCHAM President Chatit Huayhongtong of Chevron. "With the spirit of Mardi Gras, we aim to bring our members together for a night of fun while making a meaningful impact on the lives of students in our scholarship program."