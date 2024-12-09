AMCHAM hosts Minister of Commerce for Member Luncheon

Incoming AMCHAM President Chatit Huayhongtong of Chevron opened the event, emphasizing the significance of the US-Thailand trade relationship, with the US being Thailand's largest export market. He said, "AMCHAM remains committed to partnering with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's administration and strengthening our collaboration with the Royal Thai Government and the Ministry of Commerce."

In a Fireside Chat moderated by AMCHAM President Ornkanya Pibuldham of Bank of America, Pichai outlined Thailand's 2024 trade performance and his strategic vision for 2025. He addressed priorities such as attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and advancing free trade agreements. His strategies to overcome challenges were well received by AMCHAM members.