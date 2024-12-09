AMCHAM hosts Minister of Commerce for Member Luncheon

Incoming AMCHAM President Chatit Huayhongtong of Chevron opened the event, emphasizing the significance of the US-Thailand trade relationship, with the US being Thailand's largest export market. He said, "AMCHAM remains committed to partnering with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's administration and strengthening our collaboration with the Royal Thai Government and the Ministry of Commerce."
In a Fireside Chat moderated by AMCHAM President Ornkanya Pibuldham of Bank of America, Pichai outlined Thailand's 2024 trade performance and his strategic vision for 2025. He addressed priorities such as attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and advancing free trade agreements. His strategies to overcome challenges were well received by AMCHAM members.
During the question-and-answer session, Pichai discussed his support for Thailand's automotive industry, plans to bolster SMEs, and enhancing collaboration with the private sector to implement stronger safeguard measures aimed at protecting important industries in Thailand.
US Ambassador to Thailand Robert Godec was also in attendance, underscoring the event's significance as a platform for dialogue on critical trade and investment issues.
This luncheon reflected AMCHAM's dedication to facilitating meaningful discussions between its members and key government leaders to help shape Thailand's economic and trade landscape.