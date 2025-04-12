Thai Data Watchdog Investigates Bangchak Customer Data Breach

Thailand's Personal Data Protection Committee Office (PDPC) has confirmed it is investigating a reported data breach at Bangchak, a major Thai oil and gas company.
The PDPC announced via its Facebook page that Bangchak had notified them of the incident on April 11th.
According to Bangchak's report to the PDPC, the company detected unauthorised access to its customer feedback system on April 9th, affecting approximately 6.5 million records.
The company stated it has since blocked the unauthorised access to address, halt, and prevent further breaches.
The PDPC has launched its own investigation and has instructed Bangchak to conduct a thorough internal review.
The oil firm has been asked to provide a comprehensive report detailing the nature of the compromised data, the potential impact on customers, the root cause of the breach, and a risk assessment outlining measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.
The PDPC emphasised that if its investigation uncovers any breaches or non-compliance with Thailand's Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA), legal action will be pursued.