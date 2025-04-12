Thai Health Body Warns of US Tariff Impact on Food Safety and Laws

The most pressing health concerns centred on the potential import of livestock and agricultural products. Specifically, the committee highlighted the issue of pork produced using beta-agonists, a substance the US may seek to export to Thailand.

Accepting such imports could necessitate amending Thai laws that currently control the use of these growth promoters. This could weaken safeguards against similar products from other nations and potentially lower domestic inspection standards, increasing risks for consumers.

Regarding agricultural imports like corn, the GMO issue was noted, but the primary worry was the impact on Thai farmers, potentially requiring government support if US imports become unavoidable.

In contrast, the pharmaceutical industry is expected to be less affected, as Thailand imports a relatively small proportion of drugs from the US. Generic drug imports from the US are minimal, with Thailand being a net exporter, primarily within ASEAN.

While Thailand imports more original drugs, the US increasingly manufactures these outside its own borders, mainly in China and India. Any shift of US production back home would likely be a lengthy process.

The committee also raised broader concerns, including the possibility of the Thai government being pressured into hastily agreeing to Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with unfavourable conditions that could impact access to medicines and healthcare.

They stressed the need for caution in such negotiations and suggested Thailand should use this opportunity to review its tariff structures with other trading partners.

Dr Chaaim Patchanee, NCITHS secretary, emphasised the need for more frequent discussions and collaboration to develop scenarios and contingency plans to inform Thai negotiators. The committee also plans to hold public forums to broaden the debate on these critical issues and inform both policymakers and the public.

