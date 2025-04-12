Thai Health Body Warns of US Tariff Impact on Food Safety and Laws

A Thai health advisory committee has raised concerns about the potential impact of increased US import tariffs on the health of Thai citizens.
The National Committee on International Trade and Health System Studies (NCITHS) convened an emergency meeting to discuss the implications for Thailand, particularly regarding the potential import of pork containing beta-agonists (growth promoters) and genetically modified (GMO) corn.
The committee, comprising representatives from government, academia, and civil society, analysed the current volatile state of US trade policy, noting the need for close monitoring and the anticipation of various possible outcomes.
Dr Sampan Silapanad, chair of NCITHS, suggested that the recent significant tariff hikes imposed by the US on Chinese goods, reaching 145%, would likely necessitate negotiations between the two economic superpowers to find common ground.
While the initial assessment suggests the US President's primary focus is China, the committee acknowledged that tariff increases on other nations could be indirect pressure tactics.
However, they also believe the US intends to address long-standing trade issues with other countries, especially those involving the mislabelling of goods' origin.
A key area of discussion was the Rule of Origin and the certification process for goods, which Thailand may need to strengthen. Concerns were also voiced about a potential surge of Chinese goods into Thailand as a result of US tariffs, requiring protective measures for Thai businesses.
The most pressing health concerns centred on the potential import of livestock and agricultural products. Specifically, the committee highlighted the issue of pork produced using beta-agonists, a substance the US may seek to export to Thailand.
Accepting such imports could necessitate amending Thai laws that currently control the use of these growth promoters. This could weaken safeguards against similar products from other nations and potentially lower domestic inspection standards, increasing risks for consumers.
Regarding agricultural imports like corn, the GMO issue was noted, but the primary worry was the impact on Thai farmers, potentially requiring government support if US imports become unavoidable.
In contrast, the pharmaceutical industry is expected to be less affected, as Thailand imports a relatively small proportion of drugs from the US. Generic drug imports from the US are minimal, with Thailand being a net exporter, primarily within ASEAN.
While Thailand imports more original drugs, the US increasingly manufactures these outside its own borders, mainly in China and India. Any shift of US production back home would likely be a lengthy process.
The committee also raised broader concerns, including the possibility of the Thai government being pressured into hastily agreeing to Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with unfavourable conditions that could impact access to medicines and healthcare.
They stressed the need for caution in such negotiations and suggested Thailand should use this opportunity to review its tariff structures with other trading partners.
Dr Chaaim Patchanee, NCITHS secretary, emphasised the need for more frequent discussions and collaboration to develop scenarios and contingency plans to inform Thai negotiators. The committee also plans to hold public forums to broaden the debate on these critical issues and inform both policymakers and the public.