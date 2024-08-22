Amcham Thailand Foundation hosts Career Camp for university, vocational grads

It also provided networking opportunities for scholarship recipients to get to know each other and the AMCHAM business community.

The ATF’s commitment to fostering Thailand’s next generation of leaders, especially those from financially disadvantaged backgrounds, is exemplified by the Career Camp. The program offers robust career readiness workshops designed to bridge the gap between academia and the professional world. This year, the program expanded its focus to include vocational scholarship students, underscoring the ATF’s dedication to developing a skilled workforce across various educational backgrounds.

During the Career Camp, professionals and guest speakers from the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM) member companies, including 3M Thailand, BDO Advisory Services, Bitkub Capital, Cargill Siam, Citibank, CoffeeWorks, FedEx Express, GP Strategies, HP, InnerSpark Group, International SOS Services, JacksonGrant, Lazada, Mastercard, MINOR International, Mondelez, On Art Creation, PCS Security & Services, Persolkelly, Sasin School of Management, The Mobius Agency, Tilleke & Gibbins, United Overseas Bank, and Yannix shared their expertise through presentations and workshop sessions and volunteered in HR mock interviews. These industry experts provided invaluable guidance and inspired students to pursue their career goals.