Thai university addresses Cambodian student’s military involvement, reaffirms scholarship policy

Surindra Rajabhat University (SRRU) in Surin Province on Wednesday addressed reports that a Cambodian student, Ron Chhît, who was studying at the university, became involved in clashes with Thai troops at the Ta Muen Thom and Ta Kwai temples on the Thai-Cambodian border.

The student, who had previously received a scholarship from a Thai company, was pictured in military attire holding a weapon and mocking Thailand on social media.

SRRU president Assoc Prof Dr Chalong Sukthong confirmed on Wednesday that Ron Chhît had officially resigned from the university on June 6, 2025 and had returned to his hometown in Uddor Mechey, Cambodia, by late February 2025. He added that Ron's father, a soldier, encouraged him to join the Cambodian military for career advancement, which he did after leaving the university.

The university had 32 Cambodian students, including Ron, but the remaining students were repatriated to Cambodia on July 28, 2025, due to border conflict concerns, he added.

Chalong expressed disappointment that a student with good academic performance and a commitment to volunteering had ended up in this situation. He stated that it was a “valuable lesson” for the university regarding its scholarship policies and its role in fostering ethical conduct.