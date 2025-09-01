Thai army, forensic experts collect evidence of artillery strike on Surin hospital

He recounted that during the attack, an explosion rocked the nearby Phumiphath Building, sending shrapnel into the antenatal clinic and even striking close to the physician’s chair. “Fortunately, no one was injured at that moment, and we managed to evacuate the pregnant woman safely,” the staff member said.

Other patients and relatives inside the hospital fled in panic to makeshift shelters. Some were so terrified they reportedly said their final goodbyes to family members as they feared for their lives. Once the shelling subsided, medical personnel immediately attended to those wounded.

The incident underscores not only the escalating violence along the Thai–Cambodian border but also the grave risks faced by civilians. Hospitals, places meant to be sanctuaries of safety, have instead become targets of fear and disruption, threatening essential healthcare services that international law requires to be protected from conflict.

Forensic experts from the Justice Ministry have since collected fragments from the blasts at the site. The evidence has been sent to the Central Institute of Forensic Science laboratory to determine the origin and technical details of the shelling.

