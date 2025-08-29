Surin authorities to submit DNA test for Cambodian boy to ensure legal protection

The case of the 13-year-old boy, who was charged with illegal entry into Thailand, has gained widespread attention. Police arrested him after a flag-raising ceremony in Buachet district, planning to deport him to Cambodia.
On Friday at 10.30 am, the Surin Shelter for Children and Families held a meeting with a multidisciplinary team to discuss the situation. This followed an investigation by officials from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, who visited the area on Thursday to gather facts.
The Surin Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office, alongside the Surin Secondary Education Service Area Office 33, conducted a fact-finding mission at the Surin Immigration Office, providing legal advice and support to the boy's mother and the child.
The office referred to Article 22 of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which guarantees the rights of refugees and asylum seekers. Additionally, actions were taken in accordance with the Child Protection Act B.E. 2546 (2003).
Furthermore, the Surin Shelter for Children and Families has coordinated with the Surin Juvenile and Family Court to file for a DNA test to ensure the child’s legal protection.
The meeting, chaired by the Surin Public Prosecutor, included representatives from various agencies such as the local administration, Buachet Police Station, Surin Immigration Police, Surin Education Department, Buachet Witthaya School principal, and volunteer lawyers.
The discussions focused on implementing the Child Protection Act B.E. 2546 and finding the most suitable resolution.