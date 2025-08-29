Surin authorities to submit DNA test for Cambodian boy to ensure legal protection

The case of the 13-year-old boy, who was charged with illegal entry into Thailand, has gained widespread attention. Police arrested him after a flag-raising ceremony in Buachet district, planning to deport him to Cambodia.

On Friday at 10.30 am, the Surin Shelter for Children and Families held a meeting with a multidisciplinary team to discuss the situation. This followed an investigation by officials from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, who visited the area on Thursday to gather facts.