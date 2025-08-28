Teacher mourns 13-year-old Cambodian student arrested by police

In the video, the 13-year-old student, the teacher, and the child’s guardians are seen crying in distress over the situation. The teacher comforts the student, offering words of encouragement.

After the video was shared widely on social media, people’s opinions were divided. Some expressed sympathy for the child, fearing for his safety once he returns to Cambodia, while others insisted that the law must be followed, questioning whether there was evidence of legal entry into Thailand.

Police explain reason for 13-year-old’s arrest

Pol Col Sarawut Sriwithunsak, superintendent of Buachet police station, said his team received a report regarding undocumented foreigners in the area. An investigative unit was dispatched and found a Cambodian family without any legal documents, prompting their arrest and deportation to ensure proper legal entry.

“The reason the child was detained was due to a complaint about a foreign national in the area, so I instructed the investigation team to check,” he explained.

Just one day later, the investigators reported back that they had located the mother. When her documents were checked, none were legally valid, indicating she had entered Thailand unlawfully.

Sarawut added that the mother was brought to Buachet police station, and it was later discovered that she had a school-aged child. The investigation team was then instructed to bring the mother to collect her son, accompanied by the child’s teacher.

Document checks revealed that the child only had a Cambodian birth certificate. According to the teacher’s translation, both parents are Cambodian. The mother has since remarried a Thai man, who is now the child’s stepfather.

After the arrest, the mother and child were sent to immigration authorities, who will deport them via the Sa Kaeo checkpoint.

“We explained to the teacher, mother, and child that they are welcome to return to Thailand, provided they enter legally. If the child wishes to continue studying, they can do so as normal,” Sarawut said, adding that the child remained calm and behaved as usual.

The child’s stepfather, Sirikhok, 62, said he has raised the child since the age of three. He explained that his stepchild speaks only Thai and cannot speak Cambodian, confirming that he has sent him to school continuously, from primary through to secondary school.

Interior Minister coordinates with authorities to assist Cambodian child

Phumtham Wechayachai, Minister of the Interior and acting Prime Minister, discussed the steps being taken to address the issue of a 13-year-old Cambodian student being arrested at his school, after his mother, a Cambodian national, was detained for illegally entering Thailand.

“I learned of the situation from the media images this morning and saw the video, which deeply saddened the teachers at the school,” he said, “The child has been here since he was young, living in Thailand and part of the education system,”

He confirmed that the situation was never intended to cause issues within the country.

Phumtham noted that the legal violation, which may be entering the country illegally, is understandable given the circumstances. He expressed concern for the teacher who posted on social media about the emotional distress, affirmed that the government are looking into ways to resolve the situation.

Phumtham instructed Chanin Rungthanakiat, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of the Interior, and police officers to follow up and coordinate with the relevant local authorities.

“We do not wish to cause any distress. However, this is a legal matter that the authorities must act on; otherwise, they would be derelict in their duties,” he said, adding that once the issue was raised, we need to assess it on a case-by-case basis.

Phumtham emphasised that this situation did not involve any intent to evade the law, and it has not jeopardised Thailand’s national security. The child has a legal identity and residence, he clarified.

He further instructed the Governor of Surin, along with local social development officials and police, to explore possible avenues for assistance.

Ministry to protect 13-year-old student and mother under child rights convention

Varawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Social Development and Human Security, stated that he has coordinated with the Provincial Social Welfare Development Centre in Surin and the Surin One-Stop Service Team.

The Department of Children and Youth, in collaboration with immigration authorities, has arranged for the child and mother to receive care and protection at the Surin’s Shelter for Children and Families.

“From now on, it will be up to the relevant agencies to determine the next steps. However, the Ministry's role is to ensure that the child continues to receive an education and secure accommodation, in line with Article 22 of the Convention on the Rights of the Child,” Varawut said.

The convention stipulates that, regardless of nationality or ethnicity, any child living in Thailand must be protected and have their rights and well-being ensured.

Varawut emphasised that the Ministry has no authority to grant citizenship, but its role is to provide care and protection for the child and mother in accordance with the Child Protection Act and the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Regarding the verification of the mother's immigration status and the child's nationality, Varawut clarified that this responsibility falls to the relevant authorities.

“While the investigation is ongoing, the child and mother will remain under the care and protection of the Ministry,” he added.