Trump administration revokes over 6,000 student visas over law violations

Out of the total revocations, approximately 4,000 visas were cancelled due to criminal violations such as assault, while other offences included drunk driving and burglary.

Between 200 and 300 visas were revoked on grounds of terrorism-related activities, in line with State Department rules that specify visa ineligibility for those linked to terrorist groups.

Although the official did not identify the specific groups involved, the Trump administration’s measures come amid growing tensions over US foreign policy, particularly regarding the Gaza conflict.

The administration has also clashed with American universities, accusing them of harbouring antisemitic views following protests advocating Palestinian rights.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that numerous visas, including those of students, have been revoked for involvement in activities contrary to US foreign policy.

The administration has also warned that foreign nationals, including students and green card holders, supporting Palestinian causes or criticising Israel’s actions could face deportation, framing their actions as a risk to US interests.