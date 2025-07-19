US to Hike Visa Fees by $250, Sparking Tourism Industry Outcry

The US government is poised to introduce a substantial new fee on temporary visa applications, adding an extra $250 to the existing charges.

This move, reported by CNN on Friday, 18th July 2025, will significantly increase the cost for many international visitors, including Thai nationals, who could see their total visa expenses rise to $435.

The new fee is expected to come into force on 1st October 2025, marking the start of the new US financial year.

The new levy, dubbed the "Visa Integrity Fee," will apply to a wide range of non-immigrant visas, including those for tourism, business (B1/B2), students, and workers.

When combined with the current $185 application fee, the total cost for a B1/B2 visa, for instance, could climb to $472.

This additional charge forms part of the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," signed into law by US President Donald Trump on 4th July.

The legislation aims to bolster border security and increase revenue from legal entries into the United States.

Washington claims the fee will offset the substantial costs associated with managing undocumented immigrants and maintaining border security, as well as reducing the security burden on the temporary visa system.

However, some observers fear it will deter tourism.