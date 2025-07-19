US to Hike Visa Fees by $250, Sparking Tourism Industry Outcry

The US government is poised to introduce a substantial new fee on temporary visa applications, adding an extra $250 to the existing charges.
This move, reported by CNN on Friday, 18th July 2025, will significantly increase the cost for many international visitors, including Thai nationals, who could see their total visa expenses rise to $435.
The new fee is expected to come into force on 1st October 2025, marking the start of the new US financial year.
The new levy, dubbed the "Visa Integrity Fee," will apply to a wide range of non-immigrant visas, including those for tourism, business (B1/B2), students, and workers.
When combined with the current $185 application fee, the total cost for a B1/B2 visa, for instance, could climb to $472.
This additional charge forms part of the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," signed into law by US President Donald Trump on 4th July.
The legislation aims to bolster border security and increase revenue from legal entries into the United States.
Washington claims the fee will offset the substantial costs associated with managing undocumented immigrants and maintaining border security, as well as reducing the security burden on the temporary visa system.
However, some observers fear it will deter tourism.
Nationals from the 42 countries participating in the Visa Waiver Programme, including Japan, the UK, Australia, and most of Western Europe, will be exempt from the new "Visa Integrity Fee."
Tourism Sector Concerns Mount
The US tourism industry has vociferously condemned the policy, likening it to a "tariff" on tourists.
Industry leaders warn that the measure will further depress a sector already grappling with challenges.
Of particular frustration is that the substantial funds generated will flow directly into the US Treasury Department, with no designated allocation for tourism development.
The US Travel Association stated that "these fees are nothing short of a new form of import tax" and expressed concern over their potential impact on travel in 2026, when the US is due to host the FIFA World Cup.
Who will pay the increased US visa fees and how much?
Visa types affected include:
Intriguingly, reports suggest the US Department of Homeland Security may consider reimbursing a portion of this fee for visitors who strictly adhere to their visa conditions.
This could include departing the country on schedule, legally extending their temporary status, or lawfully changing to permanent residency.
Those planning to apply for a US visa are advised to closely monitor updates from the embassy, particularly concerning the "Visa Integrity Fee."
While generally non-refundable, partial refunds may be possible for those who comply with all visa stipulations, such as leaving the country on time or refraining from illegal work.