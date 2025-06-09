China introduces ASEAN visa for 11 nations to boost tourism

This includes Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, and Cambodia, as well as Timor-Leste, an ASEAN observer country.

The ASEAN visa grants businesspeople multiple entries to China over a period of five years. Each stay can last up to 180 days and includes their spouses and children.

This programme is an augmentation of the visa exemption scheme that China has established in collaboration with some countries in the region, such as Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia.