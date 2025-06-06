China's 'ASEAN visa' welcomed

Ferri Limputra, CEO of Pura Mayungan — a Jakarta-based manufacturer of electrical components — regularly travels to China for both business and leisure.

This is why he welcomed the news that China has launched a five-year multiple-entry visa for business executives from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

"I am so happy with this new visa policy," Limputra said, noting that this will reduce paperwork and make it more convenient for him to travel to China.

China announced an "ASEAN visa" for business executives from the 10 ASEAN members and ASEAN observer Timor-Leste.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a news conference on Tuesday that the new program offers five-year multiple-entry visas to eligible applicants visiting China for business. It allows them, their spouses and their children a maximum stay of 180 days.

Lin said this will further facilitate cross-border travel in the region following the visa-free arrangements between China and Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia, plus China's "Lancang-Mekong visas" program for Mekong River nations.