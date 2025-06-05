Cambodian Navy holds live ammo drills opposite Ko Kut

A Thai maritime security agency reported on Thursday that the Commander of the Royal Cambodian Navy posted a notice announcing that the live ammunition exercises will take place from June 11-13, 2025, near Poulo Wai Island and Tung Island, located in Sihanoukville waters.
A statement from the Royal Cambodian Navy, issued on June 3, 2025, urged the public and fishermen to remain cautious and not panic upon hearing gunfire and strong waves. They also advised avoiding navigation or fishing in the affected areas.
According to reports, the training exercise is expected to involve Chinese warships, simulating a scenario where intruders breach Cambodian waters, followed by naval tactical operations.
Notably, the Royal Cambodian Navy had refrained from conducting live ammunition drills for the past two years. This exercise is seen as part of a continuing military plan, following the Golden Dragon exercises. Two Chinese warships had docked at Ream Naval Base in mid-2024, participating in joint training in Cambodia’s maritime zones.