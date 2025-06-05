OECD warns Trump Tariffs dragging down global economy

The OECD has revised its global growth forecast for 2025 down to 2.9%, compared with 3.3% in 2024 and 3.1% projected as recently as March. The downgrade reflects concerns over volatile US tariff policies, which have repeatedly shifted, imposed, paused, and reimposed, disrupting global supply chains.

As a result, many firms front-loaded imports during Q1 to avoid anticipated July tariffs, leading to a sharp slowdown in economic activity across OECD countries. Growth among member states was a mere 0.1% in Q1 2025, the lowest rate since the Covid-19 crisis.

US Economy Also Feels the Strain

Even the US, the architect of these trade actions, is not immune to their effects. The OECD now expects US GDP growth to slow to 1.6% in 2025, down from its March estimate of 2.2%, and to fall further to 1.5% in 2026—a marked decline from the 2.8% growth recorded in 2024. Contributing factors include elevated tariffs, retaliatory trade measures from partner nations, tighter immigration policies, and federal workforce budget cuts.