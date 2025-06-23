US Visa Applicants Face Stricter Social Media Checks

Effective immediately, applicants for F, M, or J temporary visas will need to adjust the privacy settings of all their social media profiles to "public."

This allows US officials to scrutinise the necessary information for identity verification and eligibility under US law.

This intensified visa screening follows a revised travel advisory issued by the US Department of State in June.

The advisory elevated warnings for four countries beyond the usual level of general caution:

Israel: Level 4 (Do Not Travel)

Dominican Republic: Level 2 (Exercise Increased Caution)

India: Level 2 (Exercise Increased Caution)

Mozambique: Level 2 (Exercise Increased Caution)

The new directive from the US Embassy in Thailand makes it clear that background checks for visa applicants will now cover "all online presence," extending beyond just social media activity.

Officials are authorised to use search engines and other relevant online sources for a thorough investigation of applicants' digital footprints.

