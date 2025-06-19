Japan tourist arrivals up 21.5%, but Hong Kong numbers drop amid disaster rumours

The Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO) released the May visitor statistics on Wednesday (June 18), noting a slight decline from April, which saw 3.91 million arrivals.

Overall, the number of visitors from January is estimated at around 18 million, and the total is expected to reach 40 million by the end of this year.

When broken down by region, South Korea recorded the highest number of arrivals, with 825,800 visitors, an 11.8% increase from last year. This growth was attributed to new flight routes, such as one between South Korea and Obihiro in Hokkaido.

China followed with 789,900 visitors, a significant 44.8% rise from the previous year.