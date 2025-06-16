New South Korean leader hopes for forward-looking ties with Japan

The new South Korean leader also said that he hopes to build trust and friendship with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.
Akihisa Nagashima, special adviser to Ishiba, attended the reception and said in a speech, "It's not a choice, but a necessity for both countries to communicate closely and expand the scope of cooperation."
During his visit to South Korea, Nagashima met with senior officials from the Lee administration, including national security adviser Wi Sung-lac, to discuss cooperation between the two countries.
At the reception venue, photographs reflecting the 60-year history of Japan-South Korea ties were displayed, along with an exhibition on Japanese comics and the science-fiction television series "Ultraman."
There were also booths introducing Japanese municipalities in prefectures, including Hokkaido, Aomori and Shizuoka. Students from a Japanese school in Seoul gave a choir performance.
