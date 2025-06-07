K-pop groups fade from charts — are solo artists the new trend?

The Korean music scene is undergoing a notable shift. Once dominated by idol groups, the nation’s top streaming charts are now increasingly led by solo artists — signalling changing tastes, industry dynamics and the evolving behaviours of K-pop consumers.

As of Tuesday, girl group aespa was the only idol act ranked in the top 10 of Melon, Korea’s largest music streaming service. The monthly Melon chart for May showed aespa, Ive, and BoyNextDoor placing at No. 7, No. 9, and No. 10, respectively. In stark contrast, last May’s chart was packed with K-pop groups: Illit landed at No. 2, followed by Ive, I-dle, QWER, TWS, aespa and Babymonster — collectively occupying seven of the top 10 spots. A similar pattern emerged on the April digital chart released by Circle Chart, run by the Korea Music Content Association.

That month’s top 10 included soloists G-Dragon, Jennie, Woodz, Zo Zazz, Hwang Garam and Rose. Only aespa’s “Supernova,” Ive’s “Heya”, and Le Sserafim’s “Hot” represented idol groups. On the latest weekly chart, just three groups — aespa, BoyNextDoor and Riize — managed to stay in the top 10.