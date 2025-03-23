More Southeast Asians are debuting as K-pop idols. What’s driving this trend?

K-pop’s evolution has always been shaped by its audience. 2010s Korean agencies turned to China and Japan for fresh talent. Now, the spotlight is on Southeast Asia.

Once dominated by Thai idols, the scene further expands as agencies tap Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines, responding to the region’s overwhelming influence on the industry.

It’s not just about talent — it is also the numbers.

With millions of engaged fans, a booming digital ecosystem and economies on the rise, Southeast Asia is fueling K-pop’s next wave of expansion. The industry is not just welcoming Southeast Asian idols; it is realizing they could just be essential to K-pop’s continued global growth.

Southeast Asia’s social media power reshapes K-pop’s reach

Southeast Asia, home to over 630 million people, is experiencing rapid economic growth, with a steady increase in the combined gross domestic product of 4 to 5 per cent per year. Along with the region’s digital connectivity, this economic strength has positioned it as a major driver of K-pop’s global expansion.

Engagement with K-pop on social media in Southeast Asia surpasses global averages, with platforms like TikTok, in particular, playing a crucial role in fueling trends.

“When something goes viral on TikTok in Southeast Asia, it often spreads beyond Asia. Over the past few years, entertainment companies have realized the growing importance of short-form viral marketing,” music critic Lim Hee-yun said Friday.

“For example, a Korean indie band called Wave to Earth was initially overlooked in Korea, but after going viral in Thailand, they are now on a world tour. They even have more Spotify followers than IU," Lim added. "K-pop agencies, which rely heavily on data analytics, are well aware of these trends."