More Southeast Asians are debuting as K-pop idols. What’s driving this trend?

K-pop’s evolution has always been shaped by its audience. 2010s Korean agencies turned to China and Japan for fresh talent. Now, the spotlight is on Southeast Asia.
Once dominated by Thai idols, the scene further expands as agencies tap Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines, responding to the region’s overwhelming influence on the industry.
It’s not just about talent — it is also the numbers.
With millions of engaged fans, a booming digital ecosystem and economies on the rise, Southeast Asia is fueling K-pop’s next wave of expansion. The industry is not just welcoming Southeast Asian idols; it is realizing they could just be essential to K-pop’s continued global growth.
Southeast Asia, home to over 630 million people, is experiencing rapid economic growth, with a steady increase in the combined gross domestic product of 4 to 5 per cent per year. Along with the region’s digital connectivity, this economic strength has positioned it as a major driver of K-pop’s global expansion.
Engagement with K-pop on social media in Southeast Asia surpasses global averages, with platforms like TikTok, in particular, playing a crucial role in fueling trends.
“When something goes viral on TikTok in Southeast Asia, it often spreads beyond Asia. Over the past few years, entertainment companies have realized the growing importance of short-form viral marketing,” music critic Lim Hee-yun said Friday.
“For example, a Korean indie band called Wave to Earth was initially overlooked in Korea, but after going viral in Thailand, they are now on a world tour. They even have more Spotify followers than IU," Lim added. "K-pop agencies, which rely heavily on data analytics, are well aware of these trends."
The annual Year on TikTok report, analyzing the most beloved songs and artists on the platform, showed that in 2023, five of the 10 most popular global acts on TikTok were K-pop: Blackpink, BTS, Enhypen, Le Sserafim and NewJeans. The trend became even more pronounced last year, with K-pop grabbing seven of the top 10 spots.
Additionally, a joint study by TikTok and market research company Kantar in 2024 found that TikTok users in Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam spend significantly more on Korean cultural products than non-TikTok users.
“In Indonesia, 3 out of 5 people pay to stream Korean music, and their listening hours are among the highest globally. Among TikTok users, 31 per cent consume K-pop daily — 2.3 times more than non-TikTok users,” a TikTok Korea official said Friday. “This shows that Southeast Asian TikTok users are not only engaged K-pop fans, but also active content creators, accelerating the genre’s global reach.”
Thailand has produced some of the most successful K-pop idols, with Blackpink’s Lisa leading the way.
Since debuting under YG Entertainment in 2016, Lisa has become one of the most influential figures in K-pop, even being recognized by the Guinness World Records as the most-followed K-pop artist on Instagram with over 105 million followers. She also made history as the first K-pop singer to perform at the Academy Awards on March 2, cementing her status as a global icon.
Lisa’s success has inspired a wave of Thai trainees.
“Trainees always have role models, and in Thailand, there are already many successful cases — especially Lisa, a powerful example. A strong role model means a larger talent pool, which ultimately results in more prepared trainees,” a YG Entertainment official said Friday.
Continuing this trend, YG Entertainment debuted two more Thai idols, Pharita and Chiquita, in Baby Monster.
Other prominent Thai K-pop idols include Natty of Kiss of Life under S2 Entertainment, Minnie of (G)I-dle under Cube Entertainment and Ten of NCT under SM Entertainment, the first Thai artist to debut under the company.
Last month, SM Entertainment debuted Carmen, an Indonesian member of Hearts2Hearts, the first trainee from the country to join one of the “Big Four” agencies comprising SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, YG Entertainment and Hybe.
While some speculate that Carmen’s inclusion was a strategic move to tap into the Indonesian market, SM Entertainment has denied the notion.
“It wasn’t about targeting Indonesia. Carmen was selected as a vocal member because she fit the group’s sound,” an SM official said Friday. "Her nationality was not a factor."
Still, Indonesia’s potential as a K-pop market is undeniable. With some 270 million people, it is the world’s fourth most populous country, with approximately one-third aged between 10 and 29, creating a strong demand for K-pop content.
Indonesian capital Jakarta has become a key stop for K-pop world tours, often alongside Bangkok, yet the country has produced relatively few K-pop idols compared to Thailand. Carmen’s debut follows Indonesian idols including Dita of Secret Number, Kim of VVUP and Via of Beauty Box.
Additionally, Indonesia ranked third in Korean music imports last year, following Japan and Taiwan, according to Luminate’s 2024 Year-End Music Report published in January, further reflecting Indonesia’s strong demand for K-pop.
Vietnamese and Filipino K-pop idols are also making inroads.
The most prominent Vietnamese K-pop idol is NewJeans’ Hanni, though she was born in Australia and has dual nationality. Hanbin of Tempest and Kien of ARrC are among the first male Vietnamese idols in K-pop, having debuted in March 2022 and August 2024, respectively.
The Philippines has also gained representation, with rookie girl group UNIS debuting Elisia and Gehlee in March 2024. Their popularity led to sold-out concerts in Manila and Cebu in October 2024.
Elisia, who won the TV competition “My Teenage Girl,” became the first foreign winner of such a K-pop audition program, drawing significant attention in the Philippines.
Kim Jae-heun
The Korea Herald
Asia News Network