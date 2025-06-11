Luxury for pets? Shallow pool at South Korea’s presidential residence raises questions

A liberal lawmaker’s revelation of a shallow pool inside the presidential residence in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, has raised speculation that disgraced former President Yoon Suk Yeol may have constructed a swimming pool for the first couple’s pets when he moved in.

This aligns with ongoing suspicion by the liberal Democratic Party of Korea, which became the country’s ruling party with President Lee Jae-myung’s election win, about the excessive water use inside the official residence.

Rep. Kim Byoung-joo said in the party’s supreme council meeting Monday that the speculation that the pool was used for pets, not humans, is gaining ground.

“I’ve looked around the space inside the official residence of the president, and a pool grabbed my attention,” said Kim, who was one of the ruling party lawmakers invited to visit the official residence on Saturday.