Shin Ramyun’s Thai twist: How Nongshim is slurping up Asia

In the heart of Asia’s culinary revolution, Korean instant ramyeon giant Nongshim — best known for its iconic spicy Shin Ramyun — is redefining how Korean flavours captivate global audiences.

Riding on the success of Shin Ramyun Tomyum in Thailand with a bold strategy of local adaptation, Nongshim is setting new standards for Asian food exports, driving global interest in K-food.

Thai flavour meets K-ramyeon.

Nongshim’s breakthrough in Thailand began with a bold culinary collaboration.

In November 2023, the company launched two versions of Shin Ramyun Tomyum — soup and stir-fry editions — co-developed with Michelin-starred Thai chef Jay Fai.

Her restaurant has welcomed high-profile guests including Alibaba founder Jack Ma, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Hollywood actor Russell Crowe and even K-pop stars like Blackpink's Lisa.

According to Kim Jun-tae, director of Nongshim’s Asia Sales Division, the partnership went far beyond marketing — it was a deliberate and detailed culinary exchange.

The result was a distinctive fusion of Shin Ramyun’s signature spicy flavour and the tangy, aromatic essence of Thailand’s beloved tom yum dish.

Nongshim’s top researchers visited Chef Jay Fai’s restaurant multiple times to study her techniques and understand her authentic flavour profiles, Kim recalled.

“We even invited her to our headquarters in Seoul for multiple tasting sessions, refining the recipe until we reached the perfect balance. It took over six months of back-and-forth development, with countless tastings and tweaks,” he said.

The launch became an instant sensation. In just eight months, sales in Thailand surpassed 5 million units, and the product quickly went viral on social media.