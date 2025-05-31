Over 170 Vietnamese companies join Thailand food, beverage trade show

More than 170 Vietnamese companies are showcasing their products at THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2025, one of the world's largest food and beverage fairs held annually in Thailand.

Visiting the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung expressed his delight at the active participation of Vietnamese enterprises. He said they bring high-quality products that meet international standards as well as the fair's criteria regarding innovation and creativity in the food and beverage sector.