Series of mild earthquakes reported in Thailand and neighbouring countries

According to the Earthquake Observation Division, tremors were detected in Myanmar, China, Vietnam and Thailand’s Chiang Mai and Mae Hong Son provinces. Some of the quakes were reportedly felt in several provinces across Thailand, particularly in the northern and northeastern regions.
The most significant quake, with a magnitude of 4.9, occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres along the Myanmar-India border at 3.24am (Thailand time).
As of press time, six earthquakes had been recorded in Myanmar, ranging in magnitude from 2.6 to 4.0. The strongest of these, measuring 4.0, struck at 2.58pm at a depth of 10 kilometres.
Two quakes were reported in Vietnam: one of magnitude 4.0 at 11.43am, and another of magnitude 3.9 at 11.53am. Both occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck China’s Yunnan province at 6.21am, also at a depth of 10 kilometres.
In Thailand, a 1.7 magnitude tremor was recorded in Mae Hong Son’s Mueang district at 2.29am, followed by a 1.6 magnitude quake in Chiang Mai’s Fang district at 4.19am.
Preliminary reports from the Earthquake Observation Division indicated no serious damage or injuries in Thailand. However, disaster response agencies are closely monitoring the situation.
Residents in the North and Northeast — particularly in Tak, Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son and Ubon Ratchathani provinces — have been urged to stay informed.
The division also advised the public to remain calm in the event of tremors, to avoid standing near objects that could fall, and to evacuate to open, safe areas. Those living in high-rise buildings are advised to avoid using lifts and to follow official announcements and updates.