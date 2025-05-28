Series of mild earthquakes reported in Thailand and neighbouring countries

The most significant quake, with a magnitude of 4.9, occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres along the Myanmar-India border at 3.24am (Thailand time).

As of press time, six earthquakes had been recorded in Myanmar, ranging in magnitude from 2.6 to 4.0. The strongest of these, measuring 4.0, struck at 2.58pm at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Two quakes were reported in Vietnam: one of magnitude 4.0 at 11.43am, and another of magnitude 3.9 at 11.53am. Both occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck China’s Yunnan province at 6.21am, also at a depth of 10 kilometres.

In Thailand, a 1.7 magnitude tremor was recorded in Mae Hong Son’s Mueang district at 2.29am, followed by a 1.6 magnitude quake in Chiang Mai’s Fang district at 4.19am.