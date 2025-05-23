3.6-magnitude quake rocks Myanmar on Friday

The department’s Earthquake Observation Division reported that the earthquake occurred at 2:30 p.m., with a magnitude of 3.6 and a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre was located at latitude 21.671° North and longitude 96.079° East, approximately 329 km northwest of Mae Hong Son province.

Earlier on Friday, at 6:59 a.m., another earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 was recorded in Myanmar, also at a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre was at latitude 21.826° North and longitude 96.643° East, about 306 km northwest of Mae Hong Son province.

In Thailand, the most recent earthquake occurred on Thursday morning at 6:44 a.m. in Chaem Luang Subdistrict, Mae Chaem District, Chiang Mai Province, with a magnitude of 1.6 and a depth of 2 kilometres.

There have been no reports of damage or injuries from the recent quakes, the division said.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have advised residents in the area to remain alert and be prepared for any further developments.

For the latest updates on earthquake activity, visit the division’s website at https://earthquake.tmd.go.th, follow its social media channels under the name “EarthquakeTMD” (on Facebook, X, Telegram, YouTube, and TikTok), or download the “EarthquakeTMD” mobile application.