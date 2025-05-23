Two buildings collapse in Mandalay after quake and heavy rain

The earthquake struck at 6.26pm on May 21, 2025, with a magnitude of 3.4 and a depth of 10 kilometres, centred about 4 miles northeast of Mandalay. The tremor caused additional structural failure to the already compromised building, which had been damaged during the March 28 earthquake. The building is located at the corner of 23rd C Street and 89th Street in Thiri Marlar East Ward.

Fire department personnel conducted a safety inspection of the area and reported that the building had begun making unusual noises. The Thiri Malar East Volunteer Fire Brigade responded to the scene, carried out further inspections, and promptly set up barriers around the site to block access and protect the public, citing the structure as a serious hazard.