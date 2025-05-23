Two buildings collapse in Mandalay after quake and heavy rain

The earthquake struck at 6.26pm on May 21, 2025, with a magnitude of 3.4 and a depth of 10 kilometres, centred about 4 miles northeast of Mandalay. The tremor caused additional structural failure to the already compromised building, which had been damaged during the March 28 earthquake. The building is located at the corner of 23rd C Street and 89th Street in Thiri Marlar East Ward.
Fire department personnel conducted a safety inspection of the area and reported that the building had begun making unusual noises. The Thiri Malar East Volunteer Fire Brigade responded to the scene, carried out further inspections, and promptly set up barriers around the site to block access and protect the public, citing the structure as a serious hazard.
Partially collapsed Mandalay building falls again after heavy rain; Residents evacuated
A building that collapsed in Mandalay due to the earthquake has collapsed again due to heavy rain, forcing residents to evacuate, according to the Mandalay-based Manisala Social Assistance Association.
A building on 89th Street between 36th Street and 37th Street, Paputtan Ward, Mahaaungmye Township, Mandalay, collapsed due to the strong earthquake, and collapsed again due to heavy rain at around 2am on May 21. As a result, people and belongings from nearby homes had to be evacuated and moved to a safer place, according to the association.
On May 17, a father and son, who were among those staying at the earthquake relief camp at Shwe Ku Monastery in Mahaaungmye Township, Mandalay, died when a tree fell on them and they were trapped in a temporary tent they were living in due to heavy rain.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network