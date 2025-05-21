Strong 6.5 magnitude quake strikes Papua New Guinea; small tremors detected in Thailand and Myanmar

The division also reported a total of seven mild earthquakes recorded in Myanmar and northern Thailand in the past 24 hours, with magnitudes ranging from 2.1 to 3.9.

One of these earthquakes occurred in Pong Sa Subdistrict, Pai District of Mae Hong Son Province, the division said.

The earthquake occurred at 1:58 p.m. of Tuesday (May 20), with a magnitude of 2.1 and a depth of 1 kilometre. The epicentre was at latitude 19.134° North and longitude 98.6° East.

There have been no reports of damage or injuries from the recent quake, the division said.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have advised residents in the area to stay alert and be prepared for any further developments.

For the latest updates on earthquake activity, visit the division’s website at https://earthquake.tmd.go.th, follow its social media channels under the name “EarthquakeTMD” (on Facebook, X, Telegram, YouTube, and TikTok), or download the “EarthquakeTMD” mobile application.