2.1-magnitude quake recorded in Mae Hong Son on Friday morning

Seven mild earthquakes were recorded in Myanmar, China and northern Thailand on Friday morning (May 16), with magnitudes ranging from 1.7 to 5.6, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.
The department’s Earthquake Observation Division reported that one of these earthquakes occurred in Wiang Nuea Subdistrict, Pai District of Mae Hong Son Province.
The earthquake occurred at 3:34 a.m., with a magnitude of 2.1 and a depth of 2 kilometres. The epicentre was at latitude 19.395° North and longitude 98.536° East.
The strongest quake on Friday occurred 8:00 a.m. in Yunnan, China, with a magnitude of 5.6 and a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre was at latitude 24.753° North and longitude 98.083° East, about 514 km. northwest of Chiang Rai Province.
The rest five earthquakes on Friday occurred in Myanmar, with magnitudes ranging from 1.7 to 2.9.
There have been no reports of damage or injuries from the recent quake, the division said.
Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have advised residents in the area to stay alert and be prepared for any further developments.
For the latest updates on earthquake activity, visit the division’s website at https://earthquake.tmd.go.th, follow its social media channels under the name “EarthquakeTMD” (on Facebook, X, Telegram, YouTube, and TikTok), or download the “EarthquakeTMD” mobile application.