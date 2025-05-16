2.1-magnitude quake recorded in Mae Hong Son on Friday morning

Seven mild earthquakes were recorded in Myanmar, China and northern Thailand on Friday morning (May 16), with magnitudes ranging from 1.7 to 5.6, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

The department’s Earthquake Observation Division reported that one of these earthquakes occurred in Wiang Nuea Subdistrict, Pai District of Mae Hong Son Province.

The earthquake occurred at 3:34 a.m., with a magnitude of 2.1 and a depth of 2 kilometres. The epicentre was at latitude 19.395° North and longitude 98.536° East.