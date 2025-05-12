Five minor earthquakes detected near Thailand’s border on Monday

MONDAY, MAY 12, 2025

Five mild earthquakes with epicentres in Myanmar, close to Thailand’s Mae Hong Son province, were reported on Monday morning, according to the Earthquake Observation Centre.

The strongest tremor, with a magnitude of 4.0, occurred at 6.42am (Thailand time) at a depth of 10 kilometres, approximately 192 kilometres northwest of Mueang district in Mae Hong Son.

This was followed by two more quakes in Myanmar, both at a depth of 10 kilometres and around 250 kilometres northwest of Mueang district. The first, with a magnitude of 3.0, was recorded at 9.51am, and the second, measuring 3.8, at 10.20am.

 

Earlier, two minor quakes were also recorded in Myanmar. The first, with a magnitude of 2.4 and a depth of 10 kilometres, occurred at 0.31am, about 71 kilometres northwest of Pang Mapha district in Mae Hong Son. 

The second, measuring 3.2 in magnitude at a depth of nine kilometres, struck at 4.31am, approximately 159 kilometres northwest of Khun Yuam district.

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy