Five minor earthquakes detected near Thailand’s border on Monday

The strongest tremor, with a magnitude of 4.0, occurred at 6.42am (Thailand time) at a depth of 10 kilometres, approximately 192 kilometres northwest of Mueang district in Mae Hong Son.

This was followed by two more quakes in Myanmar, both at a depth of 10 kilometres and around 250 kilometres northwest of Mueang district. The first, with a magnitude of 3.0, was recorded at 9.51am, and the second, measuring 3.8, at 10.20am.