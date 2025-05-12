Five minor earthquakes detected near Thailand’s border on Monday

The strongest tremor, with a magnitude of 4.0, occurred at 6.42am (Thailand time) at a depth of 10 kilometres, approximately 192 kilometres northwest of Mueang district in Mae Hong Son.
This was followed by two more quakes in Myanmar, both at a depth of 10 kilometres and around 250 kilometres northwest of Mueang district. The first, with a magnitude of 3.0, was recorded at 9.51am, and the second, measuring 3.8, at 10.20am.
Earlier, two minor quakes were also recorded in Myanmar. The first, with a magnitude of 2.4 and a depth of 10 kilometres, occurred at 0.31am, about 71 kilometres northwest of Pang Mapha district in Mae Hong Son.
The second, measuring 3.2 in magnitude at a depth of nine kilometres, struck at 4.31am, approximately 159 kilometres northwest of Khun Yuam district.