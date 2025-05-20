Mild quakes shake Myanmar and northern Thailand: earthquake division

Myanmar experienced three consecutive quakes, the largest measuring 3.9 magnitude, which struck at 10.56am at a depth of 10 kilometres. This was approximately 211 kilometres northwest of Mueang district, Mae Hong Son province.

Another two tremors in Myanmar included a 3.1-magnitude quake at 11.24am, also at a depth of 10 kilometres, roughly 282 kilometres northwest of Pang Mapha district, Mae Hong Son province. Meanwhile, a 2.4-magnitude quake occurred at 3.11am at a depth of 10 kilometres, about 217 kilometres northwest of Khun Yuam district, Mae Hong Son.