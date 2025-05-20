Mild quakes shake Myanmar and northern Thailand: earthquake division

A 2.1-magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 1 kilometre in Pong Sa subdistrict, Pai district, Mae Hong Son, at 1.58pm (Thailand time). The epicentre was located at 19.134 degrees north latitude and 98.6 degrees east longitude, making it the closest earthquake to Thailand today.
Myanmar experienced three consecutive quakes, the largest measuring 3.9 magnitude, which struck at 10.56am at a depth of 10 kilometres. This was approximately 211 kilometres northwest of Mueang district, Mae Hong Son province.
Another two tremors in Myanmar included a 3.1-magnitude quake at 11.24am, also at a depth of 10 kilometres, roughly 282 kilometres northwest of Pang Mapha district, Mae Hong Son province. Meanwhile, a 2.4-magnitude quake occurred at 3.11am at a depth of 10 kilometres, about 217 kilometres northwest of Khun Yuam district, Mae Hong Son.
Following these recent earthquakes in both Thailand and Myanmar, the Earthquake Observation Division continues to closely monitor the situation. The division advised residents in vulnerable areas to stay prepared for any possible developments.